Murder-accused McEwan may be well enough to stand trial

Student Eunji Ban was killed near Wickham Park and the man accused of murdering her may face trial this year.

MURDER-accused Alex Reuben McEwan should stand trial this year, a judge says.

The former Ipswich man was accused of murdering Korean student Eunji Ban on November 24, 2013.

At a trial last year, jurors were told "demons” and hallucinations were plaguing Mr McEwan.

And in October, jurors decided Mr McEwan could not stand trial for murdering Ms Ban.

But on Tuesday, Prosecutor David Meredith told Brisbane Supreme Court he understood Mr McEwan was "better than he was during the trial”.

The court heard the trial might take four weeks.

Justice David Boddice said there were multiple reasons for favouring a trial this year, and a trial as late as next year would be "unacceptable”.

Mr McEwan allegedly murdered Ms Ban near Brisbane's Wickham Park.

The matter will be reviewed again on Friday. -NewsRegional