Murder accused: 'How can you do this to your best friend?'

'What have I done?' Paul Gathercole asked on the night his best friend and flatmate was killed.

'What have I done?' Paul Gathercole asked on the night his best friend and flatmate was killed. AdrianHillman

THE night he killed his best friend, Paul Gathercole said he had a "short temper” and asked "What have I done?”

On Monday, Mr Gathercole pleaded not guilty to murdering former Coffs Harbour man Robbie Charles, but guilty to manslaughter.

Police video played to jurors on Wednesday showed Gathercole yelling, pleading and seemingly praying for his flatmate's well-being.

"Come on Robbie, you can make it,” Mr Gathercole said.

Mr Charles was mortally wounded on February 1, 2014 at the pair's Mermaid Beach unit.

The recording taken at the scene showed Mr Gathercole put in a blue jumpsuit and being urged to stay calm.

"I can't stay calm,” he replied.

He held his palms together and appeared to make a sign of the cross.

"Please let him be all right,” Mr Gathercole added. "So sorry. I'm a stupid idiot.”

"What have I done?” he added.

As minutes passed, Mr Gathercole repeatedly asked how his flatmate was.

Mr Gathercole said he had a "short temper” and added: "How can you do this to your best friend?”

Earlier this week prosecutor Michael Lehane said 32-year-old Mr Charles died after suffering a stab wound from a knife with a 27cm blade.

On Tuesday, several witnesses told defence counsel Robert East they had never witnessed any animosity between the flatmates.

The Crown rejected Mr Gathercole's guilty plea to manslaughter, so the murder trial went ahead.

Jurors heard the flatmates were also Nobbys Beach darts club buddies and were at functions on the Gold Coast before the fatal incident.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional