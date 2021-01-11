Mural to trick the senses linking the past and present

Contemporary locals including Lisa Kelly and daughter Tahahni Berger were depicted in the fictitious mural scene representing the streetscape of early 20th century Urunga.

Contemporary locals including Lisa Kelly and daughter Tahahni Berger were depicted in the fictitious mural scene representing the streetscape of early 20th century Urunga.

Painter, illustrator, cartoonist, engraver and proud Urunga local David Bromley, has been hard at work creating a mural in the town’s main street for the past few years now.

It was officially unveiled yesterday to mark the start of Bellingen Shire Arts Week.

Fellow local and event-organiser Linda Coomber said it was a proud moment for the town.

“David started work on it a few years ago. I don’t think it will ever be finished to be honest, he will always be putting finishing touches on it.”

The mural by Urunga local David Bromley was officially unveiled on Sunday.

Bellingen Shire Council commissioned David to complete the ‘trompe-l’œil’ style mural using a grant from NSW Department of Trade and Industry.

Trompe-l’œil is a French term meaning to deceive the senses, where objects are depicted with photographically realistic detail, creating a kind of three dimensional effect.

The mural features contemporary locals, including Lisa Kelly and her daughter Tahahni Berger, in the fictitious scene representing the streetscape of early 20th century Urunga linking the past to the future.

Herbert Nuster, originally from Germany, is another well-known local who makes an appearance in the mural.

David Bromley's mural included well known Urunga locals including Herbert Nuster. It was unveiled by Steve Allan, President of the Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce.

David was born in London and after school he studied architecture. He was first drawn to cartoons through University newspapers and worked on a number of publications over the years.

The mural was unveiled by Steve Allan, President of the Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce.

It marked the start of Bellingen Shire Arts Week.

Traffic control of a different kind at the opening of Bellingen Shire Arts Week on Sunday.

One of Bellingen’s major events, Camp Creative, is usually held in January however this has been postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19.

To fill the gap, locals revived the original Arts Week held in 2013.