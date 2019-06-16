Munster: ‘We don’t deserve to be on top’

Queensland superstar Cameron Munster has issued an ominous warning to rivals, signalling Melbourne Storm is only going to get better in the second half of the season.

A clinical Storm ended Newcastle Knights' six-game winning streak 34-4 at AAMI Park at the weekend, to take a two-win lead on top of the premiership table ahead of the mid-year representative blackout.

Munster banked more Dally M Player of the Year votes in the crushing win, registering five tackle busts, three try assists, two one-on-one strips and an intercept in his last club game before reporting to Camp Maroon this week for a historic Origin in Perth on Sunday.

"We probably don't deserve to be on top," Munster said.

"We haven't been playing as consistent and as good as we want but in the last couple of weeks against the Warriors and Knights it's been pleasing to see we can play to our potential.

"It would be nice to stay on top but to do that you play consistently in the back end of the season into the finals. That's what we need to focus on."

Storm has shown it is able to hang around and grind out wins, and alternatively, run up the scoreboard in devastating fashion. Its two losses were by one and two points respectively.

Munster was exceptional in the win over the Knights. Picture: Hamish Blair

After being tormented by mistakes last season Storm has made the adjustment, ranked 16th in handling errors.

As a result, the purple team, ranked No. 1 for tries, points and tackle busts, also boasts a league-high equal 79 per cent completion rate.

Munster's form, among others, has been the catalyst for Melbourne's emphatic start.

His ability to read the play and win the ball back in tackles is second to none.

"I like the new rule where everyone can get into the tackle then jump out and you can rip the ball," Munster said.

"It's in my favour, I don't have to make too many tackles at times."

Munster said experience playing with Ponga in Origin helped only marginally to scout the electric fullback.

"You can know what is going to happen but you have to be able to stop it as well," Munster said.

"With Kalyn, he can step off both feet, skip, fend and is very quick so you can watch as much video as you want and try and nullify him but then you have Pearce, Kurt Mann, Connor Watson and their forward pack.

"Your eyes light when you see someone with that much speed and that much potential with the ball in his hands.

"I'm glad he is in my side next week."