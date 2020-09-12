Munro looking to make it First Time Lucky in Urunga Cup

Coffs Harbour trainer Brad Munro pictured with his first winner Anghiari in 2016, as hey eyes another winner on his home track on Sunday.

BRAD Munro galloper First Time Lucky has just three career wins under his belt, but seven second place finishes demonstrate that he is always around the mark.

Representing the Coffs Harbour trainer for a third time on home turf this Sunday after Munro took him on from the Barry Ratcliff stable, First Time Lucky runs in the Great Northern Urunga Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap (1415m).

For Munro, second place seems to be a common placing, with seven in total this season to go with just with just one winner, Bel Academy, back in March.

But Munro will hope to start turning those close finishes into victories as the spring season starts to ramp up.

While Munro won’t be first time lucky with the five-year-old gelding, he is an excellent shot at the Coffs feature coming off a four week spell.

Teaming up with in-form Grafton jockey Belinda Hodder, Munro is set to put the challenge to the field, including Shane Everson-trained Hurricane Max and Matt Dunn’s Dreaming of Biscay.

Newcastle super-trainer Kris Lees will pose a threat to proceedings on Sunday, with four runners across four races.

Coffs stalwarts Brett Bellamy and Jon Grisedale will provide a number of chances across the day with 14 and six runners respectively.

The best chance for Bellamy coming in the form of Reputation, who will contest the MNC Physio Urunga Maiden Plate (810m) sprint.

The first of seven races at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club is set for 1.05pm, before a 4.45pm race seven closes proceedings.