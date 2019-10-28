Trevor Spencer denies killing Gary Ryan in 'murder' case

Gary Ryan died on Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

A JURY has been told that one of the men charged with killing a Central Queensland man should be found guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump stand accused of murdering Mr Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

Mr Crump, of Rockhampton, and Mr Spencer, of Dubbo, are on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court and both have pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

Mr Spencer pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but the Crown did not accept the lesser plea.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins told the court that while Mr Spencer was present he did not inflict any blows to Mr Ryan.

"You will find that here today that he was guilty as a party to an unlawful killing," Mr Kimmins said.

"But the primary focus here is this that as to whether the Crown establish beyond reasonable doubt that he was a party to murder …"

Mr Kimmins reminded the jury that the Crown's case against Mr Spencer should not be confused with the case against Mr Crump.

"Despite the fact that there will be one trial going on for the next week or two here there are in fact two trials running at the same time," he said.

"A lot of the evidence will overlap … but there are specific areas that … have to be treated very very carefully by you."

Crown prosecutor Daniel Boyle has told the court that Mr Ryan's mother and 15-year-old daughter were at home at the time of the brutal murder.

The trial continues under Justice Martin Burns. - NewsRegional