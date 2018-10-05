Menu
Judge holding gavel in courtroom
Crime

Mum’s vicious attack on motel concierge

by Pete Martinelli
5th Oct 2018 4:42 AM
THE mother of a two-month-old infant had to feed the baby in a courtroom before being taken into custody for assaulting a motel concierge.

Latoya Hudson this week pleaded guilty in Cairns Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Before being led into custody overnight to await sentence, Hudson fed her child only feet way from the watch-house door.

The court was adjourned at the time.

The court had earlier watched CCTV footage which showed Hudson, now 28, arguing with and then punching the motel staff member on July 7.

She punched at the woman's head five times.

"It was gratuitous violence to someone who didn't deserve it," Queensland Police Service prosecutor Sergeant Dorothy Bishop said.

"The footage speaks for itself - it was unprovoked violence on someone doing their job."

Defending solicitor Penny Hallam said her client had been exposed to violence while growing up in Aurukun and the years following.

She said Hudson had sought anger management counselling.

The court heard that Hudson had gained public funding to attend a private boarding school in Brisbane and Deakin University in Melbourne.

Magistrate Joe Pinder sentenced Hudson this morning.

"It's through luck that (the complainant) avoided significant injury." Mr Pinder said.

"The video is illuminating; it shows you becoming enraged … there was significant violence, it was prolonged - you returned and walked behind the counter to where she was cowering.

"She does not rely on the tax payer, but she works."

He said Hudson had "completely failed" to take advantage of her opportunities "afforded to you by the tax payer."

Mr Pinder sentenced Hudson to nine months in jail, but, taking into account her two-month-old child, declared it to be served as a community-based corrections order.

