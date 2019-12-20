Mum’s unthinkable bedroom act

A mum stabbed her one-year-old son to death in bed after her abusive pilot fiance cheated on her and drove her to a sudden mental breakdown.

James Chilvers was just 23-months-old when he was stabbed to death by his mum Magdalena Lesicka, 32, at his home in Greater Manchester, UK The Sun reports.

The former air stewardess then tried to kill herself but survived.

The court heard Lesicka had suffered a campaign of cruelty from her partner Peter Chilvers, including being made to eat the hairs that he plucked from his head. He had also been having an affair with another air stewardess.

One night, when Chilvers returned from a flight to Tenerife in the early hours, Lesicka fell injured into his arms.

He rushed her to hospital, unaware his son James had been subjected to a horrific attack.

Police then rushed to their home and found James dead in an upstairs bedroom.

LOCKED UP

It can now be revealed for the first time that Lesicka was jailed for 15 years after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Chilvers was jailed on Thursday for 18 months for the domestic and psychological abuse that cost his partner her mental health and led to the death of his own son.

The former couple were dealt with in separate hearings.

Lesicka's sentencing hearing, in Preston in July last year, heard she had suffered "deliberate, relentless and ultimately overwhelming psychological torment".

This included violence and threats of violence, Chilvers telling Lesicka he would take James away from her, and bizarre acts of cruelty and degradation, including squeezing her nose so she couldn't breathe.

Lesicka had been planning to split with Chilvers in the days before James' death, on August 26, 2017.

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship since 2010 but Chilvers cheated on Lesicka from 2014 with another Ryanair cabin crew member, Lisa Spencer, who is now his partner and mother to his two young daughters.

Damning phone calls laid bare the "utter breakdown" of their relationship in the hours before she stabbed their son to death.

Chilvers had downloaded an app onto his mobile phone to record conversations he was having with Lesicka in the days prior to their son James' death.

He recorded the calls to collect evidence, which he thought would help him in any court case involving his partner and their child.

But ultimately the calls provided powerful evidence for prosecutors aiming to prove that Chilvers "bullied" and "ground down" Lesicka before she killed their son.

In one such call on August 26, 2017, in the hours before James died, Lesicka told Chilvers that she believed it would be better for the pair to separate.

Chilvers said: "If (you try to take James away), I'm going to take you to f***ing court and I will f***ing win and there's many f***ing reasons why I will.

"I will be living with my son, fight me on this, you won't win, you haven't got the resources, you haven't got the support, you've not got anything, you've not got the location.

"You've got nothing, you will lose and then when you lose you will have set times when you can see your child that's if you take me to court … if you walk out, you walk out on your own … it's that simple, what's it going to be?"

Chilvers added: "He's not living with you if you take him away from me you dumb b**ch, why the f**k … I will never agree to not living with your son … I will never stop you living with your son, in fact I've invited him to a f****ing house you dumb b**ch."

Mr Justice Dove told Lesicka during her sentencing: "As a tragic, innocent victim he (James) was caught, caught between two warring parents.

'LIVING HELL'

"Whatever the rights and wrongs of that dispute, the last thing that should have happened was that he should have lost his life - killed by a parent."

Chilvers' trial for controlling or coercive behaviour ended with a guilty verdict at Manchester Crown Court last month.

Reporting restrictions had prevented publication of the details of both cases until now.

He was convicted of displaying controlling or coercive behaviour between December 2015 and August 2017 and also counts of common assault and damaging property.

In the months before events came to a devastating head, she described their relationship as a "living hell".

Chilvers' trial heard he had been violent towards Lesicka after finding out she had had an abortion in secret.

Her fear of him was revealed by internet searches she made including "taser uk law", "self defence weapons uk" and "killing in self defence".

All the while, Chilvers was having an affair with a female cabin crew member who also worked for Ryanair.

A post-mortem examination revealed James had suffered multiple stab wounds

At Lesicka's sentencing hearing, Justice Dove told her: "James Chilvers was not quite two years old when he was brutally stabbed to death by you.

"It was a sustained attack with a knife in which multiple blows were struck while he was on his bed at home.

"There was no conceivable outcome other than he would be killed. His unique presence in the world was taken from us.

"Who knows what he might have grown up to achieve?"

