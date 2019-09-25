Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

James Hutchins Williams was killed in a head on collision on September 14 along Marom Creek Road, Marom Creek.

THE family of beloved a Ballina man who died in a head-on collision earlier this month will say their final farewells on Friday.

James Hutchins Williams, 24, was riding his motorcycle east on Marom Creek Rd, Marom Creek, when he collided head-on with a Nissan Navara at the intersection of Youngmans Creek Dip Rd on September 14.

He was thrown from his bike and sustained serious injuries, but despite attempts by members of the public to resuscitate him, Mr Williams died at the scene.

Mr Williams mother, Teresa Herring, said her family were "all devastated" by the sudden tragedy.

"He was a kind of person that no matter he was going through and no matter what issues he was dealing with, he'd put them aside just to make someone else smile," Ms Herring said.

"He was a great friend to everybody.

"We don't know what we're going do to without him."

Despite his young age, Mr Williams had worked in some interesting fields, including crabbing, wielding, traffic controlling and as a motorbike mechanic.

Ms Herring said her only son had had a passion for motorbikes from a young age.

"When he was about two-years-old, he used to go over to the Ballina Motorcycles shop and started helping tinker and fixing motor bikes," she said.

"He was very well respected in the community."

The 69-year-old man driving the other car involved in the crash was uninjured, but was taken to Lismore Base Hospital as a precaution and to provide a blood sample.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Family and friends are invited to attend Mr Williams' funeral service to be held at Parkview Funeral Home, 21 Kalinga Street, Ballina on Friday, September 27.