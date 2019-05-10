Mums show no remorse for baby-injuring home invasion

HOME INVASION: Terri-Jean Hooper-Clover and Tamika Frid pleaded guilty to a home invasion where a 6-month-old child and her mother were injured.

TERRI-Jean Hooper-Clover has walked free after pleading guilty to a violent home invasion that left a six-month-old baby injured and its mother bloodied.

Hooper-Clover and co-accused Tamika Frid fronted Dalby District Court on four charges - burglary by breaking in in company and with violence, assault occasioning bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm with a weapon, and wilful damage - for the sickening crime on November 24.

The court heard "bad blood" with the victim was the catalyst for the incident when Hooper-Clover and Frid, along with two male associates and a dog, attended the home of the victim and her two young children.

Mothers themselves, Hooper-Clover and Frid broke through the shade cloth on the veranda of the family's home before breaking down the front door, destroying the lock and door frame.

The court was told Hooper-Clover then punched the female victim and kicked over a table that hit the woman's six-month-old baby, while Frid encouraged her associate by saying: "Go on TJ, do it, do it."

Hooper-Clover also used a taser on the victim, causing minor injuries to her arm.

Just hours after the invasion, Hooper-Clover posted on Facebook gloating about the incident.

Judge Dennis Lynch described the two women's behaviour as "appalling".

"You won't get a sympathetic ear next time," the judge warned as he handed down their sentences.

"If either of the complainants had suffered worse injuries, the consequences would be much more severe."

Hooper-Clover was sentenced to two years in jail and Frid to 18 months.

Both were released on immediate parole.