Mum’s ‘no-scrub’ cleaning hack wows

We all probably use the microwave multiple times a day, but how often do you actually clean it?

Despite being a high-use kitchen item it's easy to let the microwave go uncleaned, with most of the food mess 'hidden' inside the appliance.

But one mum has shared her easy hack for getting rid of any crusted-on food inside the microwave and it involves absolutely no scrubbing and takes less than 10 minutes.

The hack takes less than 10 minutes.

TikTok account @mama_mila_ shares home tips and tricks through her page and uploaded a video on how to clean the microwave using dishwasher detergent.

The Aussie mum, who goes by the name Mama Mila on TikTok, shared that all you had to do was add one teaspoon of dishwashing detergent to one cup of water.

You then place the mixture inside and microwave on high for four minutes, during which time it "softens all the stubborn, baked on food and makes it very easy to clean".

After leaving the microwave to sit for a further four minutes with the door closed, it's time to clean away the food scum - but no scrubbing is needed.

The steam helps soften any food scum.

"Gently wipe the microwave and watch the grime slide off," Mama Mila said.

The microwave cleaning hack has since been viewed more than 43,000 times, with people commenting that the idea was genius.

"Wow thank you," one person wrote, while another added: "Been doing this for years but I use whole lemon instead."

To clean your oven you cover your trays in foil.

'SEEMS TOO EASY'

Mama Mila has also shared her less-than-conventional tip for cleaning her oven trays, revealing in another TikTok video that she soaks them in her bath tub.

All you have to do is cover the trays in foil, place in hot water with a dishwasher tablet for two hours and the grime is soaked away.

"A chemical reaction between the foil and the dishwashing tablet leaves trays sparkling (with no work)," Mama Mila said.

The simple cleaning hack drew scepticism from some who claimed it "seems too easy" to be true.

But others who tried out the cleaning tip commented that it did actually work.

"Thank you," one person wrote. "It works, oven looks brand new."

"This is how I have been doing my trays for years. Works every time; give it a try," one commented, while another added: "This is going to be life-changing in my house."

All you need is water and detergent.

Which can then be easily wiped away.