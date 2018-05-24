Mum's heartbreaking vigil: 'Never letting go baby boy'

Tristan Sik sleeping after a day of therapy in hospital. It is the first photo of Tristan seen since the accident.

Tristan Sik sleeping after a day of therapy in hospital. It is the first photo of Tristan seen since the accident. Contributed

TWO weeks after Rainbow Beach teenager Tristan Sik was hit by a car while riding his bicycle, his mother, Carolyn Elder faced a harrowing decision.

Turn his life support off, or allow him to keep fighting.

Tristan suffered catastrophic injuries in the accident. The Victory College Year 8 student was placed in an induced coma after he collided with a car as he rode his bike around a corner in Rainbow Beach in July.

The 13-year-old was flown to Brisbane with a broken collarbone, pelvis and lower left leg, fractures to the skull and right eye and bleeding and pressure on the brain.

After a conversation with medical staff two weeks later, Carolyn sat down in a shower and cried.

It was then she said yesterday, that she heard a voice: "give him more time."

Tristan Sik with mother Carolyn Elder. Contributed

After spending 37 days in intensive care, Tristan is now in a ward and in his third week of rehabilitation at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

He is making progress, but the road ahead will be hard and is uncertain.

"Everything now is based on his abilities and what he can show he can do," Carolyn said.

"We know he will never get back to where he was.

"Trying to create new neurological pathways is a very slow process.

"He does have a level of comprehension.

"He can understand if I am getting emotional, he will have a small tear in his eye.

"We are still praying for a miracle."

With the help of Lady Cilento staff, Tristan can now move his head slightly and move his hand into a light fist and give a thumbs-up.

Against all odds, Tristan is responding to the therapy.

RELATED: 'We are hoping and praying for a miracle'

"He is in his third week of rehab.

"His sleeping medication is being dialled back so he can be more alert. He is starting to stabilise himself.

"He is moving forward.

"You never think that this can happen to you.

"You can't change it, we just have to try and get him to a place where he can live a comfortable life," she said.

Carolyn said medical staff have not put a time frame on Tristan's recovery.

"In every therapy session you can see his determination. He is working so hard.

"That is Trist, that is the type of kid he is.

"His personality is shining through all this," Carolyn said.

In a show of support, staff and students from Victory College yesterday held the Day for Tristan, which doubled as a fund raiser for RACQ LifeFlight.

Tristan was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast based rescue helicopter after the accident.

Victory College principle, Brett Costin, said the Day for Tristan demonstrated the community's ongoing support of the Sik Family in their time of need.