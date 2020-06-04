Mum’s haunting final selfie from son

Daniel Shedd died in the plane crash on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

A son sent a smiling group selfie to his mum just minutes before he and his three friends were killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

Daniel Shedd, 37, took a selfie with his university pals and texted it to his mum before they took off from Creve Coeur airport in Maryland Heights, Missouri, KSDK reported.

The cheerful photo was taken just moments before the four-seater, single-engine plane crashed in Illinois on Sunday and killed them all.

Daniel's dad, Charles Shedd, told the news outlet that the aircraft was piloted by his son's friend, 35-year-old Joshua Sweers.

Charles said the plane - a Piper Cherokee PA 28-235 fixed wing - was in "excellent condition" and passed all of the necessary inspections.

The four graduates of Kettering University's School of Engineering in Michigan took off at 3.19pm on Sunday and crashed just five minutes later near Carlinville, Illinois.

Daniel Shedd, Joshua Sweers, 39-year-old Daniel Schlosser, and New Yorker John Camilleri, also 39, were declared dead by the Macoupin County Coroner at the crash scene at 4.27pm.

All four were members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and three of them were from Michigan.

Daniel Shedd, left, pilot Joshua Sweers, Daniel Schlosser, and John Camilleri all died in the plane crash. Picture: Family Handout

"This was his first time flying with them and I'm not sure if he had ever been in a small plane before. He was looking forward to the trip," Mr Shedd's dad told KSDK.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Macoupin County sheriff's office are investigating the crash.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said the crash occurred "under unknown circumstances" and was destroyed on impact, according to the St Louis Post-Dispatch.

Charles, who drove the four men to the airport on Sunday, told news outlet: "They were in great spirits. They were happy. The weather was great."

He explained that the plane was a "gorgeous, well-maintained 1964 plane that just passed annual inspection. Josh was proud of it".

Soon after, Charles had difficulty tracking the plane on an iPhone app and tried calling and texting his son - but couldn't make contact with him.

After reportedly searching the plane's tail number into Google, he was able to find out that the plane "basically dived into the ground".

The crash was confirmed after Charles and his wife spoke with police.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl told the St Louis Post-Dispatch: "Several people saw it and heard it.

"Witnesses heard a noise of some sort but they don't know what it was. As far as what transpired in the air, I wouldn't even begin to speculate on that."

The cause of the wreck has not yet been revealed, according to the Sheriff.

He said the weather was not a factor in the crash.

Shedd, who worked as a quality engineer for the Department of Defence at Boeing, is survived by his parents and sister.

