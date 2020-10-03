Mum’s ‘genius’ $2 Kmart solution

It’s an annoying problem familiar to any parent that has a car – but one woman has come up with a simple fix thanks to Kmart.

By now it seems Kmart should stop stocking its pool noodle in the outdoor toys aisle and instead put it in the this-fixes-everything section.

The $2 flotation device has been used for everything from stopping bottles in your fridge door from moving around, preventing doors from slamming and even as the solution to an, ahem, noisy bedroom problem.

Now another mum has come up with a new use for the pool noodle, attaching it to her garage wall to stop her car door from banging into the wall.

"The pool toy that keeps on giving," she captioned her post in the Kmart Home Decor & Hacks Australia Facebook page.

The woman has used Kmart’s pool noodle to stop her car door banging into the wall. Picture: Kmart Home Decor & Hacks Australia/Facebook.

The woman explained she had attached the pool noodle with "3M command strips which stick to the noodle really well".

Her post got hundreds of comments from other mums praising the simple yet effective solution.

"Genius idea! Too late in my garage. Perhaps when I move next," one person wrote, while another added: "Pity can't stick it on the each side of the car to prevent 'car park' scratches and dings on your door."

"We have done this in our garage it's lasted for years! And no dinged doors," one comment read.

Others joked the hack was so good there will "now be a pool noodle shortage", with one person saying the idea was "freaking amazing" and they "must buy noodle asap".

Using a pool noodle wasn't the only option however, with other mums sharing what they did to stop car doors banging on their garage walls.

"We did similar with the Kmart foam floor squares," one person wrote, while another commenter revealed: "We used a Kmart yoga mat with double-sided tape."

"We have a carpet on the garage walls," another said.

In July, one woman shared how you could use the pool noodles to stop bottles moving and breaking inside the fridge.

One person shared how pool noodles could be used to keep alcohol bottles in place inside your fridge. Picture: Facebook

She posted a photo of a shelf inside her fridge door, showing how she had cut a pool noodle to size and wedged it in front of her alcohol bottles to prevent them from moving.

"The bed knocker noodles are quite versatile," the woman wrote in the caption.

"Now no more lost alcohol … it's a win-win for me."

The post soon got plenty of comments, with one person recommending that you could also "split a pool noodle and wrap it around each bottle" to make them even more secure.

However, others joked that the solution to not having your alcohol move around on the fridge self was to simply … buy more alcohol.

Other hacks for the Kmart pool noodle have included using it to stop doors slamming shut, with one mum revealing in January that she used it to prevent her toddler from locking himself in his room.

One mum revealed how she used a pool noodle on her son’s door so he didn’t lock himself in his room. Picture: Facebook

The mum was able to stop the door from slamming shut by cutting a small piece of the noodle and fitting it over the top of the door, in a move that was labelled "genius" by other parents.

But it was the solution for the bedroom using a pool noodle that was labelled the "best hack ever" when it was shared on Facebook in June.

In a post on the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook page, the woman revealed how she had purchased a $2 pool noodle and cut it into pieces to fit around her bedhead.

The woman wrote that she had come up with the solution after the "teenagers in the house" started complaining of "noises in the night" due to … well, you probably know what.

This mum’s X-rated pool noodle hack went viral.

"Noisy bed? Pool noodle works well," she wrote, alongside a photo of her set-up.

Soon her post had attracted hundreds of comments from people praising it as "the best hack ever" and "so much more interesting than kitchen benches and linen cupboards".

Others predicted the $2 pool noodle could soon become the next toilet paper, with one person saying they will "never look at anyone carrying a pool noodle in Kmart the same (way) again".

"Next minute, middle of winter and sold out of pool noodles," one person wrote, while another added: "In other news: COVID-19 has made pool noodle prices sky rocket."

Originally published as Mum's 'genius' $2 Kmart solution