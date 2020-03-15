Mum's fright as snake slithers out of a bag of spuds

It was identified as potentially being a marsh snake.

A WOMAN, got quite the fright after a snake slithered out of a bag of potatoes, which she had purchased from a supermarket.

Marissa Davidson said she bought a bag of 4kg potatoes from a Woolworths store in Coffs Harbour at Park Beach.

While unpacking the bag she said she was horrified to see the sight of the small snake.

"I opened it and I grabbed two potatoes out, and I was like, 'Oh no, I'll do three' and turned around to get the other one and it jumped out," Ms Davidson said.

As soon as she saw the snake, she said it started to slither towards her five-year-old son Chase.

Marissa Davidson said the small snake slithered out of the 4kg bag of potatoes. Facebook

"I ran and got the laundry basket and smashed it on top of it, it was attacking the laundry basket, viciously attacking it," she said. "I grabbed my son then ran and got my vacuum pole and smashed it's head off."

Davidson posted a photo of the snake along with the potato bag on Woolworths' Facebook page and wrote, "Be careful buying Woolworths potatoes. I had this snake in the potato bag."

The company responded to the post with an apology.

Woolworths reply to the Facebook post.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said that the reptile appeared to be a marsh snake.