Mum's four wines put her over

TOO MUCH: Ipswich mum Tonya Little pleaded guilty to drink driving. Ross Irby

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a mum caught at nearly three times the limit with children in the car had several previous convictions for drink driving.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Tonya Ann Little was a single mum of five, who drank a few glasses of wine with a friend before being pulled over on September 25.

She was snared by RBT police at 11.30pm when driving her friend home.

Little, 34, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Crestmead with an alcohol reading of 0.143.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police were on late night patrols at Crestmead when they intercepted Little's car.

Inside with Little were two children, a baby, and an adult female.

"She (Little) says she drank alcohol an hour earlier and was dropping her friend home," Snr Const Spargo said.

"She says she drank approximately four glasses of wine before driving."

Little told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess she didn't have much to say on the matter.

"I shouldn't be drinking especially with kids in the car. No excuse for it," Little said.

"It's not your first time, Ms Little. You have a history for drink drive offences," Ms Sturgess said.

Ms Sturgess said Little had appeared regularly over the years before the court, including two convictions in 2006, and convictions in 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2016. In the 2016 offence, Little had an alcohol reading of .083.

Little received an imprisonment order in 2010 for a drink driving charge.

"You know quite well that you don't drink and drive. You had children on board," Ms Sturgess said.

Little was fined $1000 - sent to SPER for a payment plan - and her licence was disqualified eight months. Ms Sturgess warned Little not to drive when court disqualified because a jail term would be a likely consequence as she had a previous conviction for driving when disqualified.