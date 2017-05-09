Mums found in breach of employment contracts

WE have reviewed your employment contract (attached) for Mothers' Day and have found that it does not meet the National Employment Standards.

Your normal hours of work (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) are well above the maximum weekly hours.

You receive no penalty rates, no loading and no leave.

In fact, your child (Employer) requires a weekly salary from you in the form of pocket money.

Bathroom breaks are not permitted unless they are a group activity and the Fair Work Act does not recognise tantrum-based dispute resolution procedures.

However, the annual incentive of breakfast in bed and a hand-painted coffee mug on Mothers' Day and your total fixed remuneration of the priceless love of your children are sufficient to know that you would not trade a single sleep-deprived moment for the world.

Happy Mothers' Day to all the hard-working mums.

Rachel Cosentino

Mum/Employment Lawyer

Slater and Gordon

Failing to assist motorists injured in accidents

THE Advocate recent reported on page 5 in part " a 27-year-old man had been charged with police pursuit, driving whilst disqualified,failing to assist injured person, goods in custody & drug possession."

As an Ambulance Officer of 26 years and now a Community First Responder with the Ambulance since January 2000 I have often wondered about failing to assist an injured person in an accident

What happens if an untrained person does assist an injured person and causes more damage?

Could that person be in trouble?

I have been teaching First Aid since 1980 and have always said every person who has a drivers license should have a current First Aid Certificate.

A First aid Certificate would help in this situation and in fact any situation. It could save someone's life. I hope someone in authority reads this & does something about it .

Geoffrey Hicks

Glenreagh.

Cost savings can't come at expense of local business

THE Coffs Harbour City Council decision to award the leases on the Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour pools to a Newcastle based company without any consultation, discussion or prior warning is extremely upsetting.

We are frequent users of the Woolgoolga pool and have enjoyed the friendly efficient manner in which the pool is run.

There is a real sense of community among the regular patrons and Scott has always gone out of his way to maintain the pool facilities to a high standard and to be accommodating to all those who use the pool.

"Cost and service efficiency benefits" ignore the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs and protecting local jobs.

Lyn Fulton & Steel Beveridge

A letter of appreciation of life saving importance

I UNFORTUNATELY had a medical episode at Tullamarine airport en-route to Coffs Harbour via Tigerair. A very kind couple from Woolgoolga came to my aid to offer help and contacted 000.

This couple were very kind, caring and re assured me that they were there to help, - it was a very beautiful thing that they did for a stranger.

A very sincere and heart felt thanks and God bless you both.

Graham Parker, Nambucca Heads

Adani Carmichael Basin coal mine proposal.

YOU don't have to be an "activist", "greenie" or "lefti" to have an interest in this issue.

It will have an effect one way or another on all of us and we need to be aware of the facts.

As potentially the world's largest coal mining operation, the financial, social and environmental consequences of the Carmichael Basin proposal cannot be ignored.

The fact that several major financial institutions have withdrawn support for a variety of reasons, ranging from possible negative environmental damage and public backlash to just poor long term financial return given a world shift away from coal fired power generation and lack of backing from the Indian government, are some.

Over optimistic employment forecasts as miners move to automation are another reason we need to be cautious throwing Australian federal and state money (taxpayer's money that is) at it!

We've been hearing a number of our prominent pollies including our PM in denial, and complaining of ill informed negative bias on this issue blocking progress.

This included public criticism of yet another financial institution, Westpac, recently refusing to come on board.

We want and need economic projects with good employment outcomes but we need to look long and short term and get the balance right. Miners are renowned for making blank promises which are not always kept.

If the wealthy Adani family are really morally committed to helping their home country develop then I am sure they will be prepared to fully finance their own operations. Is coal fired power what India and the rest of the world really needs or in fact wants?

We all need to beware of the moral furphys here.

Dave Wood

Business closures and empty shop front concerns

THE cavalcade of retail corpses on our main and side CBD streets is obvious with a continuing array of For Lease signs dangling on so many closed businesses and empty storefronts.

In the main block of Pacific Highway from the corner of Harbour Drive, only one sushi shop exists surrounded by the shrouds of tourism 'skin' displays covering the abandoned shops on either side.

Down the block further, there are few businesses before another vacant corner where after two years of threatening a Closing Down Sale, the carpet shop just gave up the ghost.

Coffs Harbour is dying and restaurants are dying; What's Up Chook (a great Lebanese charcoal chicken place) shuttered last week while Mangrove Jacks overlooking Coffs Creek announced its closure.

The Y-Not Bistro has lost its lease.

Many restaurants that used to be are now closed on Sunday, often Monday too.

I drove by the Jetty Shops and discovered the Sunday market in the underground parking lot is no longer. Another Sunday market in the Castle Street parking lot is looking pretty desolate now and the Thursday outdoor market in the CBD has shrunk badly with lots of holes evident where stands used to flourish.

Coffs Harbour also has a cancer of its own populace's making left untreated by Council.

For the past four weeks, piles of garbage grew in our neighbourhood long before the two-day limit for council's twice-yearly bulk goods pickup.

Scavengers picked through the messes scattering them even further and often, soon tipped fridges, furniture, mattresses and other goods over into the streets.

Shopping carts abound scattered up and down the main drag from town turning West High Street into a bogans' nest of tipped-over trolleys that remain for days before being wrangled.

Coffs Harbour is killing itself and it's obvious in the erosion of spirit and community, the rising unemployment and frantic queues of Centrelink.

The homeless are more obvious, there are more downtrodden and bored youth hanging around the streets and council is hated by many of its citizens as it yanks rates up, provides fewer vital services with less care and wastes inordinate amounts of money on frivolities like shade sails with colour-changing mood lighting.

They are sponsoring a start-up one day event in June at the same time that the town is breaking down. Wanting to lure high tech talent and businesses, it provides few resources to back up the pitch.

They even disconnected the free wi-fi set up in the CBD in 2012 and it hasn't been working for years.

We sorely need leadership in our town and a council that responds to real issues, not just tarting up the CBD like putting lipstick on a pig.

Phil Tripp, Coffs Harbour

PETA claims it's up against the cult of dairy

OJ dear - the Camerons have discovered ("Debate rages between farmers and vegans over diet", 6 May) that I have let slip the "real agenda" of PETA. Of course, it has been on the websites of PETA Australia and our affiliates for decades, so shouldn't come as a big surprise, but let us restate it, for the record: "animals are not ours to eat, to wear, to experiment on, to use for entertainment or to abuse in any way".

The Camerons bewail our attempts to end the vile dairy industry by pointing to the "beautiful sentient animals [who] had the right to live". A maxim not applied to the bobby calves they kill at a few days old, nor to the heifers, who are kept, pregnant and lactating, until they are "culled" - sent for slaughter - usually at about a quarter of their natural life span.

They are worried about "dust bowls", which we know are caused by irresponsible farming, which includes the introduction of hard-hooved animals onto fragile native vegetation. The Department of the Environment states clearly that this encourages soil erosion. The decimation of the Amazon and other rainforests, the lungs of the planet, largely occurs due to the greed for more grazing land. We need to reintroduce trees where we have removed them: I live in the area of NSW once known as the "Big Scrub" - Australia's biggest subtropical rainforest, which was reduced by land clearing, mainly for dairy, to less than 1% of its former size. Where once we had enormous species diversity, today we have a few cows.

Then we have the Cameron's alternate facts regarding the poisoning of insects in agriculture. In fact, as I said in my last letter, farmed animals consume twice as much grain as humans in Australia. If the Camerons are really concerned about saving insects and spiders, they should certainly not support feeding large quantities of grains to animals, particularly chickens, pigs and, yes, cattle in feedlots.

Sincerely

Desmond Bellamy

Special Projects Coordinator

PETA Australia