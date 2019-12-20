Mum’s ’embarrassing’ wedding rule mistake

Wearing white on someone else's wedding day is a cardinal rule of fashion that you just don't break.

But while we've all heard of the nightmare guest who turned up in a cream mini dress or the one who insisted her lace white gown was actually light pink, one mother-in-law has taken matters to all new extremes after she wore an actual BRIDAL gown to her son's wedding.

And now the nightmare mother-in-law is trying to sell the frock online.

The mother wears what looks to be like a wedding dress to her son's wedding. Picture: Facebook. Picture: Supplied

Posting a picture of herself wearing the cream and gold dress on Facebook marketplace, the woman described it as: "Mother of groom dress and head piece.

"Cream and gold stunning dress - paid a lot for it. Selling as won't wear again."

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before her post was shared on a wedding-shaming Facebook group where users branded her "embarrassing" and "atrocious".

Inviting other users to criticise the gown, the person posting in the group wrote: "I saw this dress on buy and sell and thought interesting wedding dress.

"Then I saw the description … this was the MOTHER of the groom. Shaming the mother-of-the-groom for the dress."

The mother who wanted to sell the wedding dress received backlash online, calling her fashion choice ‘atrocious’. Picture: Facebook.

One user replied: "Bahahahahhaa! Okay that's seriously the most extra f***ing mother-of-the-groom dresses I've EVER seen. Ever. Period."

Another raged: "I was thinking how pretty the dress was, but not for a mother-of-the-groom lol. Stop mom!! You're embarrassing yourself."

Branding the whole thing "atrocious", a third replied: "Oh wow. Looks like she is marrying her son."

Meanwhile, another joked: "'Won't wear again' is an awfully bold assumption when there's such a strong possibility of scaring your son's wife off."

It's not the first time a wedding guest received backlash over outfit choices.

One furious bride publicly shamed her cousin after showing up in a skin tight dress.

Taking the matter to Facebook, the bride asked for her cousin's outfit to be edited for a "smoother" look and to "cover up her boobs".

A furious bride asked for a photo to be edited after her cousin wore a skin tight body con dress to her wedding. Picture: Facebook

The cousin of the bride wore a skin tight, dark green dress with a scoop neckline and a mini hemline.

The bride wrote online "Can anyone edit my cousin's dress on the left to cover up her boobs, make her dress longer and her stomach smoother. I will donate $3 to my favourite edit. I have permission to edit. Thanks."

The bride later updated the post: "Please no rude comments. Please bump, make an edit or scroll on. Thank you."

The post was picked up by an online user and shared to a trending Facebook group called That's it I'm wedding shaming.

Many online users expressed their horror at the bride's cousin's outfit, comparing it to a "one piece swim suit".

But others, however, were more horrified about the $3 offering to edit the photo.

"The most offensive thing about this whole post is that she offered to pay the editor $3 lol" one wrote.

"Do we get the whole $3 all at once? Not sure if I can handle so much wealth," another user said.

Part of this article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.