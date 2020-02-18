Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mum's breastfeeding fake tan fail causes stir online. Picture: Twitter / @kozefiaak
Mum's breastfeeding fake tan fail causes stir online. Picture: Twitter / @kozefiaak
Offbeat

Mum’s breastfeeding ‘mistake’ goes viral

by Rebekah Scanlan
18th Feb 2020 12:06 PM

A MUM who shared snaps of her breastfeeding, fake tan fail has found herself at the centre of an unlikely social media storm.

Keziah Jozefiak's five-month-old son Rafael was accidentally left with a brown "beard" on his face when the 20-year-old fed her son, forgetting she'd just applied fake tan before going out for a meal with her partner James Smith, 21.

The result left the boy with a brown smear around the bottom half of his face, something Keziah found hilarious and shared with her Twitter followers.

Keziah Jozefiak has found herself at the centre of a social media storm over her fake tan fail while breastfeeding her five-month-old baby. Picture: Twitter / @kozefiaak
Keziah Jozefiak has found herself at the centre of a social media storm over her fake tan fail while breastfeeding her five-month-old baby. Picture: Twitter / @kozefiaak

RELATED: Expectation vs. reality photo could be worst yet

RELATED: Woman blasts brutal bikini fail

"Someone please remind me to wash my tan off before feeding Raf please," she wrote.

The photos of the adorable bub quickly went viral, racking up more than 100,000 likes and thousands of retweets - but the reaction was mixed.

While many thought the situation was hilarious, others expressed concern over the "mistake", causing the mum to defend herself online.

She shared these photos of little Rafael who accidentally had tan transferred to his face while breastfeeding. Picture: Twitter / @kozefiaak
She shared these photos of little Rafael who accidentally had tan transferred to his face while breastfeeding. Picture: Twitter / @kozefiaak

"RAFAEL is fine. it's literally like licking a piece of chocolate off ur hand after u tanned he's not downing my whole bottle of tan. I appreciate all ur concern though," she wrote.

She also posted a photo of the bub to "confirm he is okay", adding "don't report me".

 

 

Her response came after followers said it was worrying the baby had "ingested harmful chemicals" as a result of the mishap.

Others, however, saw the funny side, calling the fake tan fail "relatable".

 

 

 

 

Keziah, who is from Derby in the UK, told The Sun she'd tried to "squeeze in" the fake tan application while Raf was asleep - and when she realised what had happened, she "couldn't believe it".

"When I looked down at Raf I just burst out laughing," Keziah said. "I couldn't believe the tan had left his mouth looking like Homer. Raf was asleep so I thought I could squeeze in some tanning time, but he woke up starving mid-tan."

She said it was "the first and definitely last time I feed him with my tan still on. It hadn't actually occurred to me that the tan could transfer onto him. I took a picture and sent it to my girlfriends and they were all laughing as well. Everyone is finding it hilarious and my mum rang me in tears, she found it so funny."

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

But backlash has meant she’s been forced to defend herself and explain Raf is ‘fine’. Picture: Twitter / @kozefiaak
But backlash has meant she’s been forced to defend herself and explain Raf is ‘fine’. Picture: Twitter / @kozefiaak

More Stories

Show More
breastfeeding editors picks fake tan offbeat parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major CBD property owner backs Cultural and Civic Space

        premium_icon Major CBD property owner backs Cultural and Civic Space

        News Major CBD property owner has come out in support of the Cultural and Civic Space.

        A local plastic solution with national promise

        premium_icon A local plastic solution with national promise

        Business A recycling idea developed by a Coffs woman backed by government

        Greyhound rehoming numbers on the rise in NSW

        premium_icon Greyhound rehoming numbers on the rise in NSW

        Greyhounds New adoption centre in Grafton boosts adoption rates in our prescious...

        Fire fighters shake their rumpf in new viral video

        Fire fighters shake their rumpf in new viral video

        Offbeat THE Grafton Fire and Rescue crew shake their rumps once again in the latest Tik Tok...