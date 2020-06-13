Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mum shares her incredible Kmart $400 cubby hack. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi
Mum shares her incredible Kmart $400 cubby hack. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi
Lifestyle

Mum’s $400 Kmart cubby solution wows

by Hannah Paine
13th Jun 2020 7:25 PM

Living in West Australia's Pilbara region Skye Hearnshaw knew that an outdoor cubby for her daughter Darcie just wouldn't work.

"Because we live quite north it's very hot most of the year," she told news.com.au.

"So I didn't want to have the cubby house outside and then she not be able to use it as much, so that's why it's inside."

But rather than let Darcie miss out on having a special place to play, the 34-year-old decided to bring the bring the cubby inside, creating a chic place space that cost just $400 and looks more stylish than most people's actual houses.

"We live in a complex and we don't have a big-ish backyard anyway," she said.

 

Skye Hearnshaw dreamt of creating the perfect cubby for her daughter, but the only problem was it was too hot for her to play outside all year around. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi
Skye Hearnshaw dreamt of creating the perfect cubby for her daughter, but the only problem was it was too hot for her to play outside all year around. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi

"I thought if I put it outside one it's white so it will get dirty, and I want her to be able to play with everything and not have it all sitting outside."

The nurse purchased an Ikea kid's play kitchen for $129 and Darcie was gifted a $199 cubby house from Kmart for her first birthday.

Ms Hearnshaw upgraded the kitchen first using pastel paint from Bunnings and metallic spray paint for the handles and sink.

She added cute finishing touches with Minnie and Me Interiors wallpaper for the kitchen splashback and rattan inserts from eBay for the microwave and oven.

Ms Hearnshaw completed the kitchen look with wooden kitchen toys from Kmart, which she coated with leftover paint matching them to the play station's theme.

RELATED: Kmart worker reveals discount shopping 'secrets'

So instead she created an indoor cubby and play space that fitted in seamlessly with her indoor decor. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi
So instead she created an indoor cubby and play space that fitted in seamlessly with her indoor decor. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi

Next she moved onto the cubby, using leftover paints to paint it white with a terracotta coloured door.

Ms Hearnshaw used fake Kmart flowers leftover from Darcie's birthday party for the flower boxes and added a $59 Ikea kids' picnic table to complete the look.

With the Kmart cubby a gift, Ms Hearnshaw estimates she only spent $400 on the project, with it taking her one day to complete the kitchen, while she broke up the painting of the cubby over two weeks.

The kitchen and cubby has won Ms Hearnshaw plenty of praise from family and friends after she shared photos of it on Instagram.

 

Ms Hearnshaw transformed the Kmart cubby house over the space of two weeks using leftover paints. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi
Ms Hearnshaw transformed the Kmart cubby house over the space of two weeks using leftover paints. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi

 

"This is so cute, what a beautiful playroom," one person commented. "Incredible job."

"This is sensational! Go you!!" another wrote.

"They all want me to go do their kid's cubby houses, I don't know if I could do it as a job as it's a bit time consuming," Ms Hearnshaw said with a laugh.

But most importantly the project got the tick of approval from Darcie who loves the play space and spends hours each day in it.

"I can be in the kitchen, I can be watching TV and she just goes backwards and forwards, she sits in the cubby and plays," Ms Hearnshaw said.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Mum's $400 Kmart cubby solution wows

Ms Hearnshaw transformed this Ikea kitchen play set in a day using paints, wallpaper and rattan inserts from eBay. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi
Ms Hearnshaw transformed this Ikea kitchen play set in a day using paints, wallpaper and rattan inserts from eBay. Picture: Instagram/@skyzi

More Stories

design kmart lifestyle offbeat parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Thousands of homes and businesses won’t be able to hook up to the NBN by its June 2020 deadline, figures show, and some could be waiting until 2022.

        Leaping back after lockdown

        premium_icon Leaping back after lockdown

        News It’s almost time to leap back into gyms and studios after lockdown.

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19

        New Coffs hospital build reaches its highest point

        premium_icon New Coffs hospital build reaches its highest point

        News The $194m Coffs hospital redevelopment is powering ahead.