Mum shares horrific addiction photos

Mum-of-two Melissa Matos who shared horror photos of herself looking ‘dead’ while on heroin reveals how she turned her life around. Picture: Mirrorpix/australscope

Mum-of-two Melissa Matos who shared horror photos of herself looking ‘dead’ while on heroin reveals how she turned her life around. Picture: Mirrorpix/australscope

A MUM who shared horrifying pictures of herself when she was in the grips of a crippling heroin addiction has revealed how she turned her life around. WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES.

Melissa Matos would lock herself away in her drug den bedroom and get high while her daughters sat in the next room.

During that dark time she would spend days in a doped up haze on her dingy bathroom floor in an opioid habit that lasted almost a decade.

Melissa would spend days doped up on her bathroom floor while her kids were in the house. Picture: Mirrorpix/australscope

Now clean, the 40-year-old has revealed how she was brought back from the brink by the love of her daughters Katherine and Elisabeth.

Melissa, from Parkersburg, West Virginia, told The Mirror: "My eldest daughter would bring me food and drinks, rub my head, stay by my side like a mother would when her child was sick.

"She would watch her little sister, help her with homework, help get her ready for school.

"My children were always in my care. They were in the house, playing or sleeping. I always used privately, in my room or bathroom.

During her decade long dope dependency her gaunt face would regularly be scabbed. Picture: Mirrorpix/australscope

"What I recall the most was my bedroom. My walls had blood splatters from trying to unclog needles.

"My bed sheets always had blood, and cigarette burn holes from falling asleep after using heroin or xanax."

As her addiction took hold, Melissa would lie, rob and steal in a bid to keep her drug habit going.

Somehow she managed to keep her needles away from her kids while she was shooting up in her room.

Melissa battled her addiction for nearly 10 years locking her self away to shoot up, and shared her experience on Facebook. Picture: Mirrorpix/australscope

In 2015 Melissa overdosed on her bedroom floor as her children played next door.

She was saved by paramedics but when she returned home her children went to stay with her parents as her life continued to spin out of control.

Melissa said she used to cheat her urine analysis but one day was so high she forgot what she was doing and finally failed.

She says at that point Child Protective services were called and she faced losing her daughters.

Melissa only managed to break her heroin addiction when she faced losing her daughters. Picture: Mirrorpix/australscope

Melissa added: "That was the day I found sobriety."

She has now been clean since March 1, 2016, and has turned her life around, now working with Alcoholics Anonymous and as a writer and a public speaker raising awareness of drug addiction.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Melissa encouraged other people struggling with addiction to reach out to her for help. Picture: Mirrorpix/australscope