Mummas, make-up and childbirth make photographers go wild

BEST SIDE: Dusty-Lee Lane gave birth early this month and had the whole thing captured on camera. Bee Yourself Photoghraphy

MOMENTS before her waters broke, sitting upright in bed at Warwick Hospital, Dusty-Lee Lane hurriedly touched up her lip-gloss and mascara.

Make-up might seem like a strange thing to be at the top of a mother's mind before she gives birth but Mrs Lane is among a growing number of women who choose to have their deliveries documented by professional photographers.

Left with memories of trauma from her first two births, Mrs Lane wanted a camera there for her third to put things in perspective.

"When you're in labour you don't really take in those moments because you're in that much pain," she said.

"There are so many little things you miss and don't remember."

A week after delivering her son Jay-ar, Mrs Lane saw the pictures of his birth for the first time.

"I was very overwhelmed. I was crying. It was so beautiful," she said.

Jay-ar Lane welcomed into the world by Jessie Houghton. Bee Yourself Photoghraphy

Warwick photographer Biancha Wallace said labour photography was all about giving women something to look back on.

"If I could do just birth photography all the time, I would. It is incredible. It is the absolute highlight of what I do," she said.

"Childbirth is such an amazing thing. It's a moment they can never relive and it is beautiful to be able to capture that."

Outbursts of laughter between contractions and Jay-ar's first breath were little moments Miss Wallace looked out for when she joined nurses and midwives in the maternity suite earlier this month.

But with childbirth carrying inherent risk of medical complications, Miss Wallace said ethical rules needed to be set.

"I have told mothers that if anything arises, the camera goes down straight away," she said.

"Dusty herself haemorrhaged and the camera went straight down."

Dusty-Lee Lane cried when she saw the photos of Jay-ar's birth. Bee Yourself Photoghraphy

In the case of a caesarian, Miss Wallace gives women the option to be photographed.

She said staff at Warwick Hospital had been accommodating of her as both a photographer and support person.

"They are amazing up there. I have never come across any problems," she said.

While birth photography is slowly rising in popularity, Miss Wallace hoped more women would consider it.

"A lot of mums don't realise they have that option," she said.

"It's not just beautiful for the mums but for everyone in the family."