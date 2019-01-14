Moment mum realises her two adopted kids are siblings

Single mum stunned to discover the babies she adopted a year apart are brother and sister. Picture: Ashley Creative Co

Single mum stunned to discover the babies she adopted a year apart are brother and sister. Picture: Ashley Creative Co

A SINGLE mum has told of her shock and delight at discovering two babies she adopted a year apart are actually brother and sister.

After getting divorced in her early 30s, Katie Page, who lives in Colorado, decided to make some changes in her life, The Sun reports.

She switched jobs and bought a four-bedroom house to renovate, but still felt something was missing.

When she received an email from her local church about fostering children, she decided to go along - and it changed her life forever.

Writing in a post for LoveWhatMatters she said: "What I heard that evening about foster care gave me chills and scared me, but it also pulled at my heart in a way I couldn't stop thinking about it."

In 2015, she decided to take the plunge and applied to be a foster carer. Katie started looking after kids who had experienced trauma at a young age.

Katie began to cry when she found out her kids were related. Picture: Ashley Creative Co

At one point she was asked to take in a four-day-old baby boy who had been abandoned at hospital.

It emerged he'd been exposed to drugs but wasn't showing signs of withdrawal, and Katie leapt at the chance of taking him in.

"I frantically called my mother and asked her to come live with me for the next few months to help make this happen," she wrote.

"I had no idea how I would be able to take care of a 14-month-old (who she was also fostering) and a newborn all by myself, so I knew I needed help."

Katie officially adopted Grayson when he was 11 months old. Picture: Ashley Creative Co

She called him Grayson and looked after him for months, while care workers tried to track down his biological mum.

"No one answered the ad posted in the newspaper or came back to the hospital in search of the boy," she said.

"Part of me was relieved that no one came forward, so that he would be mine forever with no opposition. But there was always a pit in my stomach about one day having to tell my son no one showed up at his termination hearing."

Katie officially adopted Grayson when he was 11 months old, sharing how her heart "broke that day in both joy and sadness".

Less than two weeks after the adoption, Katie was asked by her caseworker if she could help out with another four-day old baby - this time a girl.

On December 28 last year, Hannah officially joined Katie’s family. Picture: Ashley Creative Co

She too had been exposed to drugs and abandoned at the same hospital. Despite being "overwhelmed" at the thought, Katie agreed to take her in.

"Her drug exposure and medical condition was identical to Grayson's so I thought to myself 'You can do this, you have done it before'," she wrote.

It was then she noticed the first name of the little girl's mother on her bracelet matched that of Grayson's.

Stunned by the coincidence, Katie reviewed the discharge papers from the hospital and discovered the date of birth was also the same as Grayson's mum.

She wrote: "My roommate and I were looking at each other wondering if we were thinking the same thing: 'Could they have the same mother?'"

Katie noticed the name of the little girl’s mum on her bracelet matched that of Grayson’s. Picture: Ashley Creative Co

Katie messaged her caseworker to ask if it was possible, but they thought she was "crazy".

Determined she wasn't way off the mark, Katie tracked down and met with the baby girl's mum - and her suspicions were confirmed.

Her children's birth mum, who was pregnant again, confirmed she had one more child than the authorities were aware of - a little boy who didn't live with her.

Katie told how she shared a striking similarity to Grayson, and the following week she had the caseworker meet with the mum.

Katie told how she shared a strikingly similarity to Grayson. Picture: Ashley Creative Co

"She was cautious and seriously thought this really can't be," Katie wrote. "But she called me shortly after the meeting and said, 'Katie, I think you're right! Her story breaks my heart and I can't believe it but I am 90 per cent sure you are right and this is a miracle.'"

She later called back to explain that she was now "100 per cent sure" as they'd just found the last name the mother gave with Grayson's birth for a relative of Baby Girl.

Katie, who was at work at the time, told how she began crying in the middle of the office.

"What if Baby Girl had gone to another family?" she wrote.

"We would have never found her or Grayson's mother. The connection would have never been made! I could not believe the miracle that had just happened."

‘Hannah’s adopted! Our miracle is finally permanent forever and my two babies will always be together.’ Picture: Ashley Creative Co

On December 28 last year, Hannah officially joined Katie's family, and now has another partner in crime who will forever be a part of his life.

Katie's adventure doesn't stop there, as 13 months after Hannah was born, her and Grayson's birth mother welcomed another baby boy into this world who Katie is fostering with great hopes to adopt in 2019.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission