Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bodies of a man and a woman have been removed from a car that plunged into a river on NSW’s mid-north coast. Picture: Google Maps
The bodies of a man and a woman have been removed from a car that plunged into a river on NSW’s mid-north coast. Picture: Google Maps
News

Mum, son found in car submerged in river

23rd Jan 2019 7:30 PM

The bodies of a mother and her son have been removed from a car that plunged into a river on NSW's mid-north coast.

Police believe the car was travelling on Croads Esplanade at Smithtown north of Kempsey when it left the road and went into the water after 11am on Wednesday.

An adult male and an adult female, both deceased, were retrieved from the submerged vehicle on Wednesday afternoon after a rescue operation involving police, Marine Rescue and Maritime NSW.

9News said Marg Rodwell and her son Cameron lived less than 100m away from where their Mitsubishi went off the road.

An operation is continuing to salvage the submerged sedan.

Forensic police are at the scene and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

editors picks new south wales

Top Stories

    Two killed after car crashes into river

    premium_icon Two killed after car crashes into river

    News Two people have died after a car plunged into a river on the Mid North Coast.

    Can you cash in on a rebate for slow internet?

    Can you cash in on a rebate for slow internet?

    News ACCC data shows millions of Aussies deserve cash back for slow NBN

    Financial adviser accused of fraud pleads not guilty

    premium_icon Financial adviser accused of fraud pleads not guilty

    News A 42-year-old man allegedly stole massive sums from super funds.