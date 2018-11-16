Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fury at mum’s ‘mean’ trick.
Fury at mum’s ‘mean’ trick.
Parenting

Mum slammed for ‘mean’ Christmas trick

by Ally Foster
16th Nov 2018 6:57 AM

A MUM has been slammed online and branded as "horrible" after sharing plans of a trick she wants to play on her two children on Christmas Eve.

The mum took to parenting forum Mumsnet to ask for opinions on her controversial plan not to tell her kids, aged 5 and 6, when it is Christmas Eve.

"My idea is they will get a good night's sleep, and I'm thinking that waking them up early and telling them it's Christmas morning will be a far bigger and exciting surprise," she wrote.

"Would I be unreasonable or mean for doing this?"

She added that all of the friends she mentioned her plan do didn't seem to think it was a good idea and it turns out most of the commenters agreed.

"What a mean idea," one person said.

"This is beyond weird confused. Don't do it, it's weird, joyless and utterly ridiculous," another said.

One wrote: "What a horrible idea. Talk about take away all the magic and excitement of Christmas."

Is this a mean idea? Picture: Mumsnet
Is this a mean idea? Picture: Mumsnet
christmas prank trick

Top Stories

    TRUCK CRASH: Lengthy recovery operation under way

    TRUCK CRASH: Lengthy recovery operation under way

    News ALL emergency services are still on the scene after a truck crash just after midnight.

    • 16th Nov 2018 6:25 AM
    Punishment ramped up for attacking hospital staff

    premium_icon Punishment ramped up for attacking hospital staff

    News People who attack hospital staff could face tougher charges.

    • 16th Nov 2018 6:09 AM
    Scenes from Kennards Hire Rally Australia

    Scenes from Kennards Hire Rally Australia

    Sport Today sees the start of Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast.

    He died collecting lobster pots for son's birthday

    He died collecting lobster pots for son's birthday

    News The 80-year-old was out collecting lobster pots.

    Local Partners