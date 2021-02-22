Mum shamed for racy $190k-a-month job

OnlyFans: The highest earners on the NSFW online platform

A mum who sells sexy snaps online has been shamed by fellow parents who started a campaign against her raunchy career move.

Tiffany Poindexter, of California, makes more than $US150,000 ($A190,000) a month selling X-rated content, taken by her husband, to the subscription-based app OnlyFans.

However, the mother-of-three claims that after some parents discovered her account last year, they began a petition to have her kids kicked out of the school.

"Some women from my area actually printed out pictures I posted on my OnlyFans and mailed them to the principal of my children's school," the 44-year-old said.

Tiffany Poindexter, of California, makes almost $200,000 a month selling sexy snaps on Only Fans. Picture: Facebook

"We were called a load of names; apparently it was 'disturbing, disgusting, horrifying' and 'my children should be kicked out!'"

The mum, known as "Mrs Poindexter" on the app, said despite the backlash, the couple have continued with the account, branding the campaign as a sign of "jealousy".

She also said her three boys, aged eight, 10 and 12, still attend the school.

"I reckon most of the husbands have taken a look at Tiffany's account," husband Chris Poindexter said.

"Maybe that's why these women have such an issue with us."

Chris described the account as "pretty tame", adding, "I think they have this misconception that she must be making sex tapes but there's nothing like that.

"I wrote to our school's superintendent about everything we were doing. I told him that it all started as a personal thing between me and my wife."

Tiffany’s husband Chris Poindexter takes the sexy snaps for her OnlyFans account. Picture: Jam Press

Many have taken to social media to defend the mum, saying there is "nothing wrong with her hustle".

"Stop the hate on this mum. Can the naysers tell me what's really their issue with her besides jealousy?" one woman asked on Twitter.

"From where I come, this is called envy," another added.

"Not saying it's right to bully but she didn't think this might get out? There are consequences for choices in this society," wrote a third person.

Others agreed that the mum is "free" to do what she wants, but she "isn't free from the consequences".

Since parents at her kids’ school discovered her page, they have created a petition to have her three children booted from the school. Picture: Jam Press

The mum first started her account in 2019 earning $US14,000 ($A17,000) in the first month alone.

She said it was to help spice up her marriage.

"One of the things we tried to make our marriage more exciting was posting a picture of me in a bikini on Reddit," she said.

"It was Chris' idea, and it became so popular that all these people started asking for more - so we set up an OnlyFans and I just blew up.

"It's something we just completely fell into, we had no idea how successful it would become.

Tiffany says she has been bullied over her OnlyFans account. Picture: Jam Press

Despite the backlash, Tiffany and her husband have continued with the account. Picture: Jam Press

Earlier this year, another mum revealed she ditched her career as a teacher for a risqué new job selling "explicit" content online.

UK woman Jane Thomas-Charlton used to earn £36,000-a-year ($63,000) teaching, but now rakes in almost double selling racy snaps on OnlyFans.

The 49-year-old admitted she was shocked by how many people were interested in buying her images.

"I thought nobody would want a middle-aged mum like me on there and I spoke to my husband beforehand," she said.

"I was actually taken aback by how many younger men were on there who said they like older women and how they don't like skin and bone and lips.

"They wanted someone natural and older."

Meanwhile, another mum ditched her teaching career to focus on her OnlyFans account, saying her teenage sons are OK with it. Picture: Triangle News

The mum-of-two - who lives in Stockton-on-Tees - said her teenage sons, aged 18 and 16, weren't sure about her career move at first but have since come around.

"I want the best for my family and my boys which is why I'm doing this," she said.

"It's helping us to survive.

"My eldest was mortified by it, but I told him it wasn't like I was a porn star. Celebrities do it."

OnlyFans is a subscription-based service that allows creators to sell sexy pictures and videos online.

