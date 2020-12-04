Mum of crash victim denied bail as new info emerges

The mother of a teen who died in a car crash is accused of asking key witnesses to lie about her alleged funeral money fraud.

The mother of a teen who died in a car crash is accused of asking key witnesses to lie about her alleged funeral money fraud.

THE mother of a teen who died in a car crash who is accused of asking key witnesses to lie about her alleged fraud has been denied bail.

Lesley-Lee Hill is charged with fraud after she allegedly used money donated for her son's funeral in June.

The 13-year-old boy was one of four teens to die in an alleged stolen car crash on June 7 at Garbutt.

Hill is facing a number of charges, including obtaining financial advantage for self, forgery and fraud.

Hill's solicitor Merina Greenwood told the Townsville Magistrates Court the mother needed support after the death of her son, and despite applying for support from a councillor a number of times, she was yet to receive support while in prison.

She said Hill had been in custody when she found out about Lucius' death, and remaining in custody was impacting her mental health.

Police prosecutor Tasman Murphy told Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton Hill was an unacceptable risk because she had allegedly approached key witnesses to lie to police over the fraud charges.

Mr Murphy said investigating officers had evidence Hill had asked people, including her mother, to lie to police.

Ms Greenwood told the court the fraud charge relating to the funeral money would be contested.

However, Mr Murphy said key witness statements, including one from Hill's mother, said the accused was aware the money was for the funeral.

Mr Murphy alleged Hill knew her mother had already paid for the funeral but made no attempt to reimburse her mother.

While Ms Greenwood argued her client should be released so she could receive adequate care for her mental health and work to regain custody of her children, Mr Murphy said Hill had previously been given compassionate release when she had allegedly committed the fraud offence.

Mr Luxton said Hill had been given compassionate bail in the past but had allegedly committed further offences.

He said the accused had not demonstrated there had been a change in circumstances and denied the bail.

