Mum makes desperate plea to thief

HEARTBROKEN: Angelique and Alex Bodnar have had their family's priceless memories stolen.

A DEVASTATED mum-of-three is pleading to a thief who robbed her home this week to return her family's treasured photos.

Angelique Bodnar returned home from work on Monday afternoon to discover the house had been broken into and a safe from the bedroom taken.

It's suspected the thief broke into the house during the afternoon when Angelique and her husband were both at work and the children at school.

The safe contained precious items including jewellery and her grandfather's watch, but most importantly all of the family photos and her wedding videos.

Back up photos were also contained on an external hard drive, which was also in the safe.

"They're memories you can't ever get back,” Angelique said.

"They could have taken everything, even burn down the house, but all I care about is those photos.”

Have you seen this safe? Contributed

Angelique admitted she hadn't slept in days since the robbery and said memories of all her three children growing up - now ages 12, 10 and 8 - have all been taken.

She said the incident has left the children upset and feeling unsafe around the house.

"We had videos of the kids first walking, their birthdays and everything. My eldest child went to bed crying that night.

"Most of all we're all just really confused. We're nice, decent people and we're just trying to work out why something like this would happen.”

The theft is another blow for the family who had been trying to get back on their feet following Angelique's recent battle with breast cancer.

"My heart is always racing now, I actually feel worse than when I was told I had breast cancer.”

One of the discs containung the Bodnar family's photos. Contributed

Angelique said her only concern was retrieving the missing photos, not the material items.

"I'm pleading for someone to have it in their heart to not dump these items. I know people make mistakes and I forgive them,” Angelique said.

"These photos and videos mean nothing to them, but they mean everything to me.

"They can even dump them in the backyard or drop them off at the library, I don't mind.”