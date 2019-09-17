Mum leaves naked child in park with sibling

A GOLD Coast mum left her two children in a Mudgeeraba park unattended for more than an hour, the youngest naked.

The children were only spotted by a Mudgeeraba Aquatic Centre worker who saw the naked four-year-old roaming the park on November 22 last year.

The older sibling was just five.

The woman called police, found clothes for the naked child and waited an hour for police to arrive.

When police arrived at the park they waited another 20 minutes and the mum still did not show up.

The children were found in a Mudgeeraba park in November last year.

The mum, who cannot be named in order to protect the children, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to two counts of leaving a child unattended and one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort said about seven months after leaving her children in the park the mum stole a mobile phone from a man in the Hinterland Hotel, Nerang.

When the man tried to get the phone back, the mum bit him twice, the second time hard enough to go through his jumper and break the skin.

The mum's lawyer Danielle Heable, of Dib & Associates, told the court the mum had been battling mental health issues.

After both incidents, the mum was taken to Robina Hospital for treatment.

The children are now in care.

Magistrate Jane Bentley placed the mum on probation for 12 months, including conditions she undergo medical and psychiatric treatment required.

"It seems that it is good fortune that the lady from the aquatic centre came along and looked after them," she said.

Ms Bentley also ordered the mum pay the bite victim $300 in compensation.