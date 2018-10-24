Mum high on meth busted teaching learner driver

Harmony Henke was busted teaching a teenage learner to drive while high on drugs and on a disqualified licence herself.

Days after police caught Harmony Henke behind the wheel with methylamphetamine and marijuana in her system, she was discovered in the passenger seat of a van teaching a girl to drive while other juveniles were in the vehicle.

Police were tipped off to intersect the van on Howard St, Nambour on September 1 before they conducted a roadside drug test which returned a positive reading.

When police found Henke's licence was disqualified, she admitted to taking the drugs the previous week but stated she was not driving, rather supervising the learner.

Henke pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to six charges, including two of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order and two driving while a relevant drug was in her system.

She also pleaded guilty to a possess utensils that had been used charge and an unlawful possession of weapons category A, B or M.

Duty lawyer Michael Robertson told the court Henke no longer used drugs and undergoes in-home counselling.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin condemned her actions and said combining her disqualified driving charge with other offences put her at great risk of going to jail.

"You have got passengers in the vehicle, you need to reflect on the prospect of them being injured because of the way you choose to drive," Mr McLaughlin said.

Henke was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment for each of the disqualified driving charges wholly suspended for 18 months.

She was suspended from driving for two years on the first disqualified driving charge, and three years on the second.

She was also sentenced to two months' imprisonment wholly suspended for six months on each of the drug driving charges, and disqualified from driving for four months each.

Henke was fined $400 each for the utensil and unlawful possession charges.