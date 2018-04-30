Mum goes from trainee to mentor

NAMBUCCA Valley local Deb Donovan is a single mother who has a passion for helping others, particularly in the health services industry.

As her children grew older, Deb wanted to return to the workforce and secure a career in what she loves doing most. She approached ETC, who placed her into the New Careers for Aboriginal People (NCAP) program.

"I've always been a people person and enjoy interacting with and helping others. I explained that to Aunty Jen (ETC Aboriginal Employment Advisor) and she suggested I apply for an Aged Care opportunity with Nambucca Valley Care (NVC),” said Deb.

"She helped me with my resume, application letter, interview skills and support throughout the course.”

Deb attended an information session with NVC which included interviews with the management team.

NVC Autumn Lodge Facilities Manager, Andrew Bailey, said Deb was a stand-out candidate.

"Deb successfully made it through the first stage and then undertook the pre-vocational block which took a month. From there she was offered a Certificate III in Aged Care traineeship with our Autumn Lodge facility,” said Mr Bailey.

"Fast forward a year, we could really see Deb hriving in our industry - the residents loved her and we were constantly receiving positive feedback about her. So we offered her a full time position as a personal carer.”

Five years on and Deb is considered a senior mentor for less-experienced staff members.

"It's wonderful to be able to help new staff gain skills and knowledge. I love my job and the residents are all so lovely. I work with a range of different residents including those with dementia and low care,” Deb said.

Deb acknowledges ETC and the NCAP program for given her the opportunity to follow her passion.

"The course really helped with my confidence to work within the Aged Care sector. When I first started the job, Aunty Jen would visit me to see how I was going and make sure I was settling in well and had plenty of uniforms,” she said.

"I've come a long way - I have a nice car now, can be a good role model for my kids and balance out being a single mum while having a career. My daughter has even said she wants to get into nursing as well after seeing how happy I am. I highly recommend the NCAP program.”

The New Careers for Aboriginal People (NCAP) program funded by the Department of Industry, State Training Service, Aboriginal Service, aims to assist Aboriginal people into employment and/or training. To find out more contact Jennie Rosser 0419 895 170.