Mum fought off attacker as child, 4, watched

A FOUR-year-old child watched as his mother was dragged through her house by her hair until she drove off her attacker with a kitchen knife.

Cairns Magistrates Court heard the child was sitting on his mother's lap in their home when his parents began to fight.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Stuart Berry told the court the couple were estranged and at the time were arguing about money.

He said the boy's father, who cannot be identified, dragged the woman by the hair from the living room to the kitchen while she desperately lunged for a handhold on walls and doorways.

She was finally able to reach a kitchen knife in self defence.

"She was scared so she picked up a knife - he left the house," Sen Const Berry said.

The woman locked the door behind him and called triple-0 but could not stop him from disabling the car.

"He was banging at the door, then took the battery from the car and hid it so she could not take the family car," Sen Const Berry said.

The defendant, 26, pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order during the incident last October.

Magistrate Terry Browne said the accused would not be able to comply with probation.

"If I placed you on a community based order you might end up breaching it," Mr Browne said.

He sentenced the defendant to three months in jail, to be suspended for 12 months.