Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOUND: Police using helicopter surveillance busted young mum Jade Pepper doing burnouts with other drivers at Rocklea.
FOUND: Police using helicopter surveillance busted young mum Jade Pepper doing burnouts with other drivers at Rocklea. Ross Irby
Crime

Police seize young mum's Falcon after late-night hooning

Ross Irby
by
31st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM busted burning rubber with other hoon drivers had her vehicle confiscated.

When Jade Pepper went before an Ipswich court her late-night efforts behind the wheel also cost her a $1500 fine.

Jade Kristen Pepper, 23, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Grindle Rd, Rocklea on July 15.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Pepper's car, a white Falcon, had been immobilised and seized by police.

She said Pepper was young with no prior convictions and sought a fine with no conviction recorded.

Magistrate Robert Walker said such offences were serious and carried a maximum jail term of three years.

He said the offence took place in the early hours and was detected when police in a helicopter were observing activities in the Rocklea streets where vehicles were being used by drivers to do burnouts.

"Alarmingly a number of people were in that cul-de-sac watching what was going on," Mr Walker said.

"You were driving one of those vehicles.

"The dangers were self-evident. If there had been loss of control of a vehicle, it could have been catastrophic to individuals in that vicinity.

"This was very foolish and dangerous behaviour.

"It is surprising that you engaged in these activities given your responsibilities as a young woman with a child."

Mr Walker said he accepted Pepper now recognised the dangers and she had co-operated with police.

He said having her car impounded would also cause Pepper to suffer financially.

Mr Walker fined Pepper $500 and disqualified her from driving for six months.

A conviction was not recorded because of her prior good record.

burnouts disqualifed driving hooning offences ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

    premium_icon Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

    Crime PAEDOPHILES convicted of historical child sex abuse will face tougher sentences from today. New NSW laws are coming into force to close a loophole.

    • 31st Aug 2018 3:03 AM
    Gov’t to force companies to hire more female tradies

    premium_icon Gov’t to force companies to hire more female tradies

    Business CONSTRUCTION companies will be told to double the number of women.

    • 31st Aug 2018 2:19 AM
    Ground broken for new $12m health facility

    premium_icon Ground broken for new $12m health facility

    News SCU building to help meet growing demand for health professionals.

    New road rule to protect emergency workers

    New road rule to protect emergency workers

    News The rule is designed to protect emergency workers stopped on roads.

    Local Partners