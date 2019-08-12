Menu
FINED: Justine Maree Chase pleaded guilty of assaulting and obstructing a police officer.
Mum fined $1k after sinking nails into cop

Katie Hall
12th Aug 2019 4:29 PM | Updated: 6:12 PM
A MOTHER who left nail mark cuts on a police officer's wrist, after threatening to stab her husband has been fined $1000 in a Bundaberg court.

Justine Maree Chase appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to charges including obstructing a police officer and assaulting a police officer.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court that on June 21, police were called to a unit in response to a disturbance at the residence.

Officers saw a man outside who identified himself as Chase's ex, and said he had called the police after she threatened to stab him after inviting his friend over for a drink.

"Justine gets jealous when I drink and spend time with Gary," the man told officers.

Police found Chase on the couch inside the unit.

Officers tried to restrain her but she continued to struggle, scream and yell saying: "I'm not going to get arrested ... I'm fine".

Chase kicked her leg out at an officer who was attempting to restrain her on the couch.

"She slid her fingernails under the (officer's) watch band and (dug) her fingernails in and (left) lacerations on the officers wrist," Sen Const Pattinson said.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said Chase had only verbally threatened to stab her ex, and had not had threatened him with an actual weapon.

Mr Bray said the pair would be seeking counselling in order to continue their relationship and support their one-year-old child.

"She was upset about her ex and his drinking habits with the neighbour," Mr Bray said.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan acknowledged Chase had acted out of character when police arrived at the unit, but said violence against police officers was unacceptable.

"Police don't go to work to be assaulted," Ms Hartigan said.

Chase was fined $1000.

