The Coffs Harbour mother pleaded not guilty to the offences.
Mum faces trial for cooking drugs in front of child

Jasmine Minhas
by
27th Jun 2018 11:30 AM
A COFFS Harbour mother will stand trial later this year for allegedly manufacturing illicit drugs and exposing a child to substances involved in the process.

The woman appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday (June 26) where she plead not guilty to a string of charges, including manufacturing prohibited drugs and exposing a child, possessing prohibited drugs, and possessing ammunition without holding a licence, permit or authority.

She was charged with the alleged offences in 2017.

The trial is set to take place later this year on September 26.

