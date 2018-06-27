Mum faces trial for cooking drugs in front of child

The Coffs Harbour mother pleaded not guilty to the offences.

A COFFS Harbour mother will stand trial later this year for allegedly manufacturing illicit drugs and exposing a child to substances involved in the process.

The woman appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday (June 26) where she plead not guilty to a string of charges, including manufacturing prohibited drugs and exposing a child, possessing prohibited drugs, and possessing ammunition without holding a licence, permit or authority.

She was charged with the alleged offences in 2017.

The trial is set to take place later this year on September 26.