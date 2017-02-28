Mum documents Freddie's journey for a better life

For a better quality of life Freddie Kennedy now needs a companion, and his mum is asking for support.

DESPITE all of the obstacles that have been thrown his way, little Freddie is the life of the party. But mum Vanessa admits there's a long way to go before his quality of life has reached its potential.

Seven-year-old Freddie Kennedy has been diagnosed with Downs Syndrome and Apraxia. He isn't able to speak and must use sign language to communicate.

Because of his illnesses, he lacks the same motor skills and cognitive skills other children his age possess. His mood and emotions are more unstable, and he suffers from anxiety.

The Kennedy family are now sharing Freddie's courageous journey with the world via a gofundme page. They are asking the community for their support in helping Freddie in the next step, in which they are hoping to get him a Therapy and Companion dog to help him live the best life he can.

"The therapeutic benefits of specially trained Therapy Dogs for children is well researched and with the help of an expert trainer we are excited to see the possibilities for Freddie,” mum Vanessa Kennedy said.

"Through being active and participating in swimming, gymnastics and music lessons we have seen Freddie come alive and make many advancements. We believe a Therapy Dog will continue this simulation on a sustainable daily basis.”

Through the benefits offered by a therapy dog Freddie will develop life skills, build motor skills, be encouraged to speak and communicate, build empathy and relieve anxiety, just to name a few.

Local parents Vanessa and Don Kennedy have four boys, with Freddie being the eldest big brother of Preston, Indy and baby Dash.

Vanessa hopes a Therapy Dog will be the answer to helping Freddie become more able and independent, and has set up a gofundme page to raise money for the cause, and keep donators updated on Freddie's journey.

She says funds will be going into buying the perfect puppy and specialised Therapy Dog training by an expert.

"The companionship and confidence of having a best mate with him is another motivating factor for us,” she said.

"Any support you could offer us in helping our little man with this journey to more independence & ability will be so greatly appreciated.”

To support the Kennedy family and keep a track on Freddie's journey, click here.