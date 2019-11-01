Mum charged over toddler’s death

POLICE have today charged young mother Lina Marie Daley with the torture and manslaughter of her 13-month-old toddler in Cairns last year.

Baby Makavelii had stopped breathing, gone into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive when paramedics were called to a White Rock house about 9am on September 24 last year.

Makavelii Leone.

The 21-year-old has also been charged with drug trafficking, as well as possession of dangerous drugs and utensil used for dangerous drugs.

She was arrested today by detectives from Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

She is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrate Court later today.