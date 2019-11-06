Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two children were rushed to hospital in August after suspected drug overdoses in Bidwill, NSW.
Two children were rushed to hospital in August after suspected drug overdoses in Bidwill, NSW.
Crime

Mum charged over suspected overdoses

by Megan Palin
6th Nov 2019 6:43 AM

A woman has been charged after her two little girls were allegedly drugged to the point of unconsciousness in their western Sydney home.

The 26-year-old mother will appear in Mount Druitt Local Court today charged with abandoning/exposing a child under seven causing danger of death, and neglecting a child or young person in her care.

According to police, emergency services were called to a house at Bidwill around 3.55pm, where they located two unresponsive girls, aged one and three, on August 8 this year.

The children were believed to have suffered drug overdoses and were rushed to Randwick hospital, both in serious conditions. The following day they were transferred to Mount Druitt Hospital and have since been released.

 

Two children were rushed to hospital in August after suspected drug overdoses in Bidwill, NSW.
Two children were rushed to hospital in August after suspected drug overdoses in Bidwill, NSW.

 

Emergency services attended the scene on August 8, 2019.
Emergency services attended the scene on August 8, 2019.

Officers from Mt Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said in a statement.

"On September 6, a 26-year-old woman attended Mt Druitt Police Station where she was arrested and charged," the statement continued.

"The Bidwill woman was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice (and) a child-at-risk notification form was completed."

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin

More Stories

Show More
court crime nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Illegal campers given the shove at popular reserve

        premium_icon Illegal campers given the shove at popular reserve

        News Illegal campers have been moved on from a popular riverside reserve.

        • 6th Nov 2019 7:30 AM
        MURDER TRIAL: Blood stains found in Edwards' home

        premium_icon MURDER TRIAL: Blood stains found in Edwards' home

        Crime Samples match DNA on Sharon Edwards's clothes, court told

        Best girl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

        premium_icon Best girl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

        Health Pooches like Molly are boosting the health of aged care residents.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

        News Photos: From the Coffs Harbour Melbourne Cup raceday