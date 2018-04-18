Mum bugs son's bag, listens in to horrifying moment

Teachers have been caught on tape making highly unprofessional comments about their student

TWO teachers have been fired after they were caught mocking a severely autistic 12-year-old boy by his own mum.

Camden Davis's mother Milissa secretly taped a teacher and a teaching assistant bullying her son after she was suspicious something was up.

Milissa had sent her son to school with a voice recorder in his backpack after Camden started becoming aggressive, wetting his bed and had increased anxiety.

But when the worried mum, whose child attended Greater Baton Rouge Hope Academy in Louisiana, listened back to the recording she couldn't believe what she was hearing.

She told WBRZ : "I just wanted to cry, scream and do everything I could because it was so bad.

"To think that I had sent my son there every day, and what had happened before that I don't know about."

At one point one of the staff was heard saying to the lad: "You're just writing the word. What is hard about it?"

When Camden responded with a noise, the teacher imitated him before saying: "Camden, why don't you have anything written down? That's why you can't sit with everyone. Tell your mommy that."

Another teacher is also heard saying: "Let's see what they do with him in f***ing public school.

"He was going to go to Live Oak Middle. Uh ah, he wouldn't make it for a minute."

After Milissa published the audio clip on Facebook the two unnamed teachers at the special needs school have been sacked.

Condemning the incident as "horrible", head teacher at Hope Academy Linda Stone said: "This is incredibly unfortunate, and we sincerely apologise to the family.

"We continue to welcome a meeting with the family."

Milissa has since received legal advice and plans to file complaints with the Department of Education.