Mum blasted for having kids in trolley

A safety expert has weighed in on a debate over whether having kids in the front of a supermarket trolley is ‘illegal’.

A furious debate has erupted on social media after a mother revealed she was "told off" by a shopper for having her two kids in the front of a supermarket trolley.

The woman recently took to a Sydney mum's Facebook page to share a snap of her kids sitting in a Coles trolley and to say she had been told this was "illegal".

"I was told off by a lady today and she told me it is illegal," the mum wrote, Yahoo News reported. "Is she correct?"

Many commenting were unsure if the mum had breached any laws, however, they said there might be a problem if the trolley tipped.

A mum posted this photo to Facebook and said she was told off by another shopper for transporting her children in the front of a supermarket trolley. Picture: Facebook

"Illegal? Sure they probably exceed the weight limit but who really cares," said one person in response to the mum.

"It's kind of a shame the person who told you didn't try to explain more kindly."

While another said although they didn't think it "illegal", they said it wasn't recommended.

"Probably not illegal, but also not a wise idea because of the potential risk of the trolley falling if the weight becomes unbalanced as the kids move."

Some of those chiming in said they thought 18 kilos was the limit for a trolley. The mum said her kids likely weighed 35 kilos together.

While shoppers said they didn’t think the mum was doing anything illegal, there were concerns about weight limits. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Other mums commenting said they also transported their children in trolleys when shopping for groceries.

IS THE MOTHER'S TROLLEY PRACTICE ILLEGAL?

Christine Erskine, a spokeswoman for Kidsafe New South Wales, told news.com.au that transporting children in trolleys isn't illegal - but safety is a potential problem.

"Parents need to make a judgment call around the size or age of a child they place in the front section of the trolley, along with the use of seatbelts

"While it isn't illegal to place bigger children in the front of a trolley, this isn't suggested as a trolley can topple over if it becomes unbalanced.

"Parents may not always be aware of the risk so it is up to supermarkets to provide guidance."

A Coles spokeswoman said after checking the photo it appeared the woman was using the correct trolley to transport her two children.

"Most Coles stores have a selection of specialty trolleys available for our customers' convenience,' she said.

"These include baby capsule, twin and twin toddler trolleys as well as trolleys for those with limited mobility.

"We encourage parents ensure their children fit safely in the seat and use the seatbelts where provided."