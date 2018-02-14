Mum and daughter's encounter sparks community response

A woman and her daughter were on an evening walk at Woolgoolga Beach reserve when they were approached and followed by a man.

A PAIR'S experience in the small beach town of Woolgoolga caused a stir among locals, sparking a community effort in teaching local women self defence.

On the night of February 1 at Woolgoolga Beach reserve, a woman said she was on her evening walk with her teenage daughter when a man approached the pair.

He proceeded to follow the mother and daughter and attempted to grab them after jumping out from an alley way.

The pair fled to a nearby friend's house and called the police, who have confirmed they patrolled the area but were unable to locate the man.

The concerned mother took to Facebook to warn fellow residents in regards to the incident.

"Hope the Police get him before he gets someone else. Woopi is usually such a safe place, creeps like that put you off going for a walk,” Yvonne Steele wrote.

"All my life I've wandered around Woopi feeling completely safe, even at night. Very sad!” Laurie Pilon added.

In response to the post, local woman Dana Eden and the owners of Muay Thai Boxing Woolgoolga, Mack Gorrie and Krongsak Lek organised an afternoon of self defence activities aimed to empower local women to feel more confident should they be approached by a stranger.

The $10 entry fees were donated to Woolgoolga Surf Lifesaving Club.