Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mother of baby Anastasia Hand has pleaded to the murder of the four-month-old. Picture: Gofundme
The mother of baby Anastasia Hand has pleaded to the murder of the four-month-old. Picture: Gofundme
Crime

Mum admits murdering her baby

by AAP
23rd May 2019 2:51 PM

A young mother has pleaded guilty to murdering her four-month-old baby in Western Australia's South West region.

The baby, Anastasia Hand, was brought to Bunbury Regional Hospital in May 2017 and transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for Children in Perth, where she died from serious injuries two days later.

Baby Anastasia Hand died in hospital after the incident. Picture: Gofundme
Baby Anastasia Hand died in hospital after the incident. Picture: Gofundme

Cassandra Rose Doohan, who was 18 at the time, formally entered a not guilty plea during her first appearance in the Supreme Court of WA in September and was remanded in custody.

But at a status conference on Thursday, Doohan changed her plea to guilty.

She will be sentenced later this year.

crime editors picks western australia

Top Stories

    Dolphin doctor conducts Australia-first study in Coffs

    premium_icon Dolphin doctor conducts Australia-first study in Coffs

    News The study will help determine how the dolphins would react in a sea sanctuary.

    Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    premium_icon Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    News Council dealt with a $15,000 fine after failing to detect major leak

    Helping with the road to recovery

    Helping with the road to recovery

    News Support for Corey Williams after freak accident.

    Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

    premium_icon Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

    News Bellingen man also found carrying loaded rifle inside car.