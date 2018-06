Three vehicles were stolen from Toormina and Boambee East last night.

Three vehicles were stolen from Toormina and Boambee East last night. Trevor Veale

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to locate three vehicles that were stolen overnight.

The vehicles were stolen from the Toormina and Boambee East areas and are possibly still in the local area.

Stolen vehicles include:

- A white 1997 Toyota Camry sedan (VTX387)

- A silver 2006 Nissan ute (BP37WY)

- A white 2002 Subaru Outback (BI41ST)

If anyone has information contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 66910799.