Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night (September 15). Photo by Frank Redward
Multiple stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night (September 15). Photo by Frank Redward
Crime

Multiple stores hit as thieves ransack supermarket

Janine Watson
15th Sep 2020 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night.

The Black Apple cafe, newsagent and women's clothing store were among those targeted.

Cafe staff posted on Facebook asking customers to bear with them while they cleaned and repaired the damage.

"We hope to be back up and running tomorrow morning."  

Multiple stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night (September 15). Photo by Frank Redward
Multiple stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night (September 15). Photo by Frank Redward

The strip of takeaway restaurants including Aloy Dee Thai, Moon Dragon and Taj and Co Indian were also cordoned off with police tape as investigations continued this morning.

The Moonee NSW RFS Brigade took to Facebook to urge shoppers to support the local businesses who supported them at the height of the fire season.

Multiple stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night (September 15). Photo by Frank Redward
Multiple stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night (September 15). Photo by Frank Redward

"We need to support the businesses that support us. So as they get back up and running over the next couple of days, we're asking you to give them a hand," the Facebook post urged.

More details to come

More Stories

break in coffs clarence police district coffs harbour crime moonee market
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Local waterways of most concern to SCU researchers

        Premium Content REVEALED: Local waterways of most concern to SCU researchers

        Environment ‘Nearly all creeks with agriculture and urban land use had water quality issues.’

        AFL NORTH COAST: Lady Breakers blast way to grand final spot

        Premium Content AFL NORTH COAST: Lady Breakers blast way to grand final spot

        AFL Coffs Harbour had a weekend to remember, qualifying for one grand final and making...

        New COVID-19 rules for gatherings of more than 20 people

        Premium Content New COVID-19 rules for gatherings of more than 20 people

        News WITH end-of-year festivities around the corner, NSW Police are reminding people to...

        Shark spotted in northern NSW

        Shark spotted in northern NSW

        News Shark spotted in northern NSW near Ballina and Evans Head