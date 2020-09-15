Multiple stores hit as thieves ransack supermarket

Multiple stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night (September 15). Photo by Frank Redward

MULTIPLE stores at Moonee Market were broken into on Monday night.

The Black Apple cafe, newsagent and women's clothing store were among those targeted.

Cafe staff posted on Facebook asking customers to bear with them while they cleaned and repaired the damage.

"We hope to be back up and running tomorrow morning."

The strip of takeaway restaurants including Aloy Dee Thai, Moon Dragon and Taj and Co Indian were also cordoned off with police tape as investigations continued this morning.

The Moonee NSW RFS Brigade took to Facebook to urge shoppers to support the local businesses who supported them at the height of the fire season.

"We need to support the businesses that support us. So as they get back up and running over the next couple of days, we're asking you to give them a hand," the Facebook post urged.

More details to come