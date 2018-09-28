Multiple shops damaged in fire

SMOKE was seen billowing out of store roofs around 9.30pm last night as emergency services tackled a fire in town.

Multiple shops in Home Base Coffs Harbour have been severely damaged by fire and smoke after the fire allegedly broke out in the store room of a Battery World Store.

Fire and Rescue crews worked for over an hour to contain the fire and Mid North Coast Fire & Rescue Inspector Tony Lenthall said two stores were heavily affected by fire, smoke and water, while another two or three were impacted by smoke and water resulting from fire fighting efforts.