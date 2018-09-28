Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services on scene a fire at Homebase.
Emergency services on scene a fire at Homebase. Frank Redward
News

Multiple shops damaged in fire

28th Sep 2018 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMOKE was seen billowing out of store roofs around 9.30pm last night as emergency services tackled a fire in town.

Multiple shops in Home Base Coffs Harbour have been severely damaged by fire and smoke after the fire allegedly broke out in the store room of a Battery World Store.

Fire and Rescue crews worked for over an hour to contain the fire and Mid North Coast Fire & Rescue Inspector Tony Lenthall said two stores were heavily affected by fire, smoke and water, while another two or three were impacted by smoke and water resulting from fire fighting efforts.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Just a bit over the limit? You're off the road

    Just a bit over the limit? You're off the road

    Crime NEW laws have immediate effect for drink drivers

    Calls on RMS to plan bypass around community's expectations

    premium_icon Calls on RMS to plan bypass around community's expectations

    News Questions raised over RMS' bypass community consultation process

    Kayaker rescued from gorge country

    Kayaker rescued from gorge country

    News Westpac helicopter called in to save man suffering hypothermia.

    SCU scores top ratings in several categories

    SCU scores top ratings in several categories

    News SCU given five stars for social equity, student support and more.

    Local Partners