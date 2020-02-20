Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple people have been shot in Hanau in Germany. Picture: Twitter
Multiple people have been shot in Hanau in Germany. Picture: Twitter
News

Multiple people dead in mass shooting

20th Feb 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM

 

Multiple people have been killed after a shooting in a West German town.

Eight people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire on a shisha bar located in the town centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt. The BBC said reports were emerging of a possible second shooting at a different shisha bar also in Hanau.

The suspect fled from the scene following the attack, according to officials. No one has been arrested.

 

More to come

crime germany shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVE LEADERBOARD: Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville

        premium_icon LIVE LEADERBOARD: Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville

        Golf Opening round of the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.

        • 20th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Hero for the homeless given his marching orders

        premium_icon Hero for the homeless given his marching orders

        News Hailed as a hero of the homeless, Council has told him to move on.

        Elton expected to perform in Coffs, despite NZ cancellations

        premium_icon Elton expected to perform in Coffs, despite NZ cancellations

        News Elton's pneumonia battle puts Coffs' shows into question.

        Rumour mill in overdrive in lead up to council elections

        premium_icon Rumour mill in overdrive in lead up to council elections

        News One person rumoured to be running has made his intentions clear.