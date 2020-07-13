Multiple emergencies for chopper rescue service
THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew from Grafton Base Hospital for medical emergencies twice on the weekend.
The chopper also made an aborted mission to the tragic scene of a fatal shark attack at a Minnie Water beach on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier that day, an 80-year-old woman suffering a serious medical condition was flown from Grafton at 11.30am to Gold Coast University Hospital.
On Sunday at 9.20am, the chopper was again called to Grafton Base Hospital to take a 65-year-old male who required specialist treatment at the Gold Coast hospital.
Meanwhile, on Saturday morning another chopper was called to Coffs Harbour Hospital for an urgent flight to John Hunter Hospital. The 66-year-old male flown to the Newcastle hospital in a serious condition from a serious cardiac condition.
It was the third trip for the week for the chopper to the Coffs Harbour region after having flown a woman who was impaled after a bicycle fall onto mangroves to John Hunter Hospital on Thursday.
The first call-out was for an eight-year-old boy who had suffered serious head injuries in a collision with another motorcycle on Wednesday.
He was flown to Brisbane Children’s Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition on his arrival last week.