Multiple car smash causes lengthy delays

A multiple car accident on the Pacific Highway in wet conditions. Photo by Frank Redward.

A multiple car pile up is causing delays on the Pacific Highway in the Park Beach area.

The incident took place on the Pacific Highway south of the Big Banana at about 11am this morning (January 7).

It is understood five cars were involved.

Elyce Banks posted about it on Facebook saying she was almost caught up in it.

“Put your bloody hazards on,” she urged drivers.

With rain steadily falling motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions.

Higher than average rainfall predicted for the month has prompted the Coffs Harbour SES to set up a roster-based Incident Command Centre.

It is now in operation 24-hours, seven-days-a-week to ensure an incident controller is ready to respond any time of the day.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a very high (95 per cent) chance of showers today, becoming less likely this afternoon and evening.

Friday should see between 2 and 10 mm today with rain easing into Saturday.