Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash.
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash. Contributed
Multiple car crash causes Bruce Hwy traffic chaos

Shayla Bulloch
2nd Jun 2019 2:12 PM
HALTED traffic is banked up for more than one kilometre on the Bruce Hwy after a rear-end crash this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to the three-car crash in the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy about 1.50pm

A witness said south-bound traffic was at a "standstill" for about one kilometre from the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp near Beerwah.

Traffic controls were in place and emergency services were on scene.

A QAS spokesman said there was "no talk" of serious injury, but some complaints of chest pain from one of the people involved.

