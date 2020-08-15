Menu
News

Multimillion-dollar plan to expand cancer treatment in the region

Jasmine Minhas
15th Aug 2020 5:30 PM
A MUCH-NEEDED radiation cancer treatment facility will be established at Nambucca Heads under a $45.5 million commitment from the Federal Government to expand cancer services.

This means the hundreds of cancer patients living in Nambucca Heads will no longer need to undertake exhaustive trips to Coffs Harbour to receive treatment.

According to statistics released by the Cancer Council, the number of diagnoses of cancer in the Nambucca Heads LGA is 18 per cent above the Australian average.

Nambucca was also identified as a hotspot for liver cancer, with the number of diagnoses being 53 per cent above the Australian average.

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said Nambucca was one of ten regional locations chosen for the new centres, which were announced last year.

Grafton and Armidale were also on the list.

“Our government is addressing the very real difficulty patients in regional and rural communities face in accessing radiation therapy – therapy that could change their lives,” Mr Conaghan said.

Radiation therapy is a proven, lifesaving technique used in 48 per cent of successful cancer treatments, and can help patients avoid expensive and intrusive surgeries.

Funding for the Nambucca Heads facility is dependent on health providers making an application, with applications now being received until October 7.

The funding will be provided over five years.

